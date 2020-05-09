Hatred, division still pervade the world 75 years after World War 2 – Guterres

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said on Friday divisions and hatred still pervade the world, 75 years after the Second World War.

Guterres, who stated this in a video message to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the conflict, said the coronavirus pandemic was aggravating the situation, fuelling “new efforts to divide people and spread hatred.”

The Second World War was a global conflict that lasted from 1939 to 1945.

During the conflict, the vast majority of the world’s countries—including all the great powers—eventually formed two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis.

The Second World War led to the formation of the UN on April 25, 1945.

The UN chief said: “Our world is still suffering the impact of conflict.

“Even during the current COVID-19 crisis, we see new efforts to divide people and spread hatred.

“At this time of remembrance and reconciliation, we pay tribute to the millions of people who lost their lives in the Second World War, and remember their sacrifices.

“We must never forget the Holocaust and the other grave and horrendous crimes committed by the Nazis.

“The victory over fascism and tyranny in May 1945 marked the beginning of a new era.”

According to Guterres, the creation of the UN is based on an “appreciation for international solidarity and our shared humanity.”

He said the aim was to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.

In a similar message, the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary di Carlo, said: “disturbing echoes of the past” were still playing out in today’s world. (NAN)



