Gunmen kill 2 policemen, female civilian in Delta, snatch AK47 rifle

…Discordant tunes trail killing of police inspector in Edo

By Perez Brisibe & Ozioruva Aliu – Orerokpe

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the killing of two of its personnel and a female civilian by daredevil armed robbers, who reportedly ambushed them at Okuokoko area of Okpe local government area of the state.

But, there is controversy over the death of another police inspector in Edo state, who was reportedly killed Friday in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of the State.

The Two policemen, an Inspector, and a Sergeant, killed in Delta State were said to have been on special duty guard of a popular businessman and his wife who were conveying an undisclosed amount of money to their residence when the gunmen struck.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, did not give details of the clash as she simply said: “No details for now.”

However, a security source privy to the incident gave the names of the slain officers as Inspector Otency Anebi and Sergeant Ikenna Emeka while the female civilian was identified as Mrs Chinonye Okekeocha.

The source, who is a senior police officer at the Orerokpe police division, disclosed that the AK47 rifle of the slain Police Inspector was taken away by the hoodlums, who also snatched undisclosed amount of money from the civilians.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak on the matter, said: “The incident happened at about 8 pm on Saturday along Caroline Street, Okuokoko. The policemen were VIP duties as they were attached to one Mr Nnamdi Okekeocha and his wife, Mrs Chinonye Okekeocha.

“They were on their way back to the residence of the Okekeochas when they ran into an ambush by a gang of suspected armed robbers which was followed by heavy gunfire by the hoodlums who had laid siege at the scene of the incident in two cars.

“Unfortunately, the two policemen paid the supreme price while Mrs Chinonye Okekeocha also gave up the ghost as a result of gunshot injuries sustained during the incident with her husband rushed to a private hospital in Warri where he is currently receiving treatment from injuries sustained during the incident.

“However, upon receipt of the incident, men from the division were immediately drafted to the scene and recovered one AK47 rifle, one live ammunition, and 17 empty shells. The bodies of the slain policemen have also been deposited in the mortuary.”

Meanwhile, controversy is still trailing the killing on Friday night of a police Inspector, Felix Egbon in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the police while on patrol at Iyetse junction in Auchi had an altercation some persons that led to sporadic shooting with a stray bullet hitting the inspector.

But a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, said Egbon was killed by suspected gunmen, who reportedly attacked them while they were trying to enforce the federal government COVID-19 lockdown.

“In the process, Inspector Felix Egbon was shot on the neck. He was immediately rushed to the General Hospital, Auchi, where he gave up the ghost.

Reacting to the police statement, some residents of the area faulted the claim as they alleged that it might be a plot by the police to arrest innocent persons in the name of looking for the killers.

One of the residents, who spoke to Vanguard, said lyetse Quarters is a residential area with a minimal number of commercial stores.

He also queried the claim by the Police of a bush at Iyetste Quarters stating categorically that the area is devoid of such.

“Most of the houses in the quarters are mud houses, I wonder where the police saw the bush where the so-called hoodlums emerged from to launch an attack. Many of us are already afraid the police may use the situation as a leeway to arrest innocent people.”

