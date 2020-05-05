Gunmen kidnap journalist in Umuahia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a journalist with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN, Chinenye Iwuoha, in Umuahia.

The incident, Vanguard learnt, happened near the Amakanma Estate in Umuahia South council area, at about 7 pm, as Iwuoha, another staff, Nnamdi Egwuagu and the General Manager of the station, Uche Ndukwu, were on their way home.

Sources said that the gunmen trailed the duo with a motorcycle and Toyota Sienna, shot the driver of the vehicle and kidnapped the journalist.

ALSO READ:

“Those in the car were Chinenye Iwuoha; the GM, Mr. Uche Ndukwu, the driver; Kingsley Onyeokuche and another staff, Nnamdi Egwuagu.

They probably thought that Iwuoha was the GM as she sat at the back while the GM, sat in the front with the driver. They were shouting who is the GM? When they got to the car, they shot the driver in the stomach and whisked Iwuoha away in their car,” the source said.

The gunmen also made away with the valuables belonging to the GM and other staff including their laptops. A source said the kidnappers have made contact with the station and demanded N20m ransom.

Meanwhile, the driver, Kingsley Onyeokuche who was shot in the stomach is still receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Janet Agbede, in a telephone interview, said the Police was yet to receive report of the incident.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: