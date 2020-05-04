Gunmen ambush vigilantes, kill 4 in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan – Wuyo

Gunmen at the weekend ambushed vigilantes from a village in Kaduna state killing four.

The Ambush was at Dande village near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Journalists were told that 2 other vigilantes sustained injuries from gunshots during the ambush.

A source said that the vigilantes were going to retrieve the corpse of a driver who was killed by bandits when they were ambushed.

“The vigilantes had been very useful. They did their best to save lives and properties in our communities,” said the source.

“We are mourning the death of Habibu Yusuf, Adam Abubakar, Buhari Kabiru ‎and Sani Abdullahi,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna State, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said he was awaiting details of the incidence.

In another news, a second class traditional ruler in Lafia local government of Nasarawa state, the Aron Akye of Ugar, His Royal Highness, Abdullahi Magaji was Friday night kidnapped in his place at 7. 30pm.

A family member who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard on Saturday that the monarch was whisked away by the kidnappers who came on motorcycles to an unknown destination.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers, numbering about 20, were armed with sophisticated weapons and we’re shooting sporadically into the air.

According to him, Some of the gunmen were on hijabs and scaled up the fence of the palace to prevent people from escaping from the palace before getting into the compound.

