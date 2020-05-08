Gunmen abduct 80-year-old father of Bayelsa LGA chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped 80-year-old Pa Napoleon Alale, father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Mr Embeleakpo Alale.

The octogenarian was abducted in the early hours of Friday at his Agbere country home, a riverside settlement in the council area.

According to available reports, the armed men stormed the predominantly fishing and farming enclave at about 12.05 am, in a speed boat under the cover of darkness to snatch their victim.

They were said to have embarked on a shooting spree to whittle down any possible resistance from the locals.

It was learned that a vigilante member on guard duty in the community was rushed to an undisclosed hospital after being shot by the invaders. He is said to be in critical condition.

The gunmen were said to have escaped with their victim in a speed boat through the River Nun to an unknown destination.

Media aide to the council chairman, Nikade Anderson, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He, however, said the kidnappers of Pa Napoleon Alale were yet to make contact with the family members.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.

The abduction of the octogenarian in Bayelsa by gunmen has again brought to the fore the parlous security situation in the hinterland of the state where suspected ‘commercial kidnappers’ are exploiting their vast knowledge of the maze of creek and rivulets to strike and whisked with their victims to their hideouts in the dense mangrove swamp.

The gunmen sometimes release their victims after ransom payment by their family members with the police rescuing others after apprehending their captors through intelligence gathering.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

