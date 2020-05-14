Group petitions Buhari, Lawan over alleged fraud in FCC list

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A civil society organisation, Justice for Progress and Development, JPD, on Thursday, petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan over fraud allegedly perpetrated by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State over the Federal Character Commission, FCC, list sent by the President to the Senate for confirmation.

In the petition dated Thursday, May 14, spokesperson of the group, Chief Martin Oru-Benson said while President Buhari announced the name of Are Miftah Bolaji as the Commissioner for Lagos State under the Federal Character Commission, some chieftains of the APC in Lagos went through the backdoor and replaced his name with Wasiu Kayode.

In the original list released by the Presidency, Are’s name was number 25 on the list.

According to the group, the APC leaders, led by a former Minister of State for Defence, took advantage of the uproar that trailed the nomination of late Tobias Chukwuemeka, a deceased nominee from Ebonyi State to claim that Are is also dead.

The group said: “Based on the false information provided, President Buhari erroneously appended his signature and has already written to the Senate seeking confirmation of four new nominees to replace the four earlier appointed from their respective states – including Wasiu Kayode.

“As a staunch APC member and loyal supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari who vigorously worked for his emergence as President both in 2015 and 2019, the only offence committed by Are, according to these leaders, was not because of incompetence but because he was nominated for the position by former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.”

While calling on the Presidency and the Senate to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure justice is done, the group said: “What these APC leaders did is to obtain the signature of Mr. President fraudulently that the original nominee Miftah Bolaji Are is dead. The man is not dead, he is still much alive”.

“The question we are asking now is, why was he replaced? Is it that he is not qualified? Is it that he is not from Lagos or he was not properly nominated? Those are the three questions we are asking Mr. President and the Senate President to investigate.”

