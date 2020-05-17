Kindly Share This Story:

…Says allegation baseless, unfounded

By Chris Ochayi

A political pressure group, the Amaechi Vanguard yesterday debunked claims alleging that the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and some top government officials have diverted foreign scholarship slots to their cronies.

National Chairman of Amaechi Vanguard, Mr. Haruna Bature, who deflating the allegation as tissues of lies, unfounded, baseless and figment of imagination of the peddlers, insisted that no amount of blackmail and mischief targeted at the minister would distract him from achieving his desired mandate.

Mr. Bature, who accused a prominent online newspaper of spreading the fake news, explained that some staff of Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, are currently undergoing training in China on how to operate the modern train being imported into the country, which are all children of the masses.

He said, “This makes the allegations baseless, no iota of truth and the general public should disregard the news as false, aimed at misleading the people by some unscrupulous enemies of the country.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to the report on online news on the interviewed granted by the minister of transportation Rotimi Amaechi to a prominent newspaper on May 17 2020.

“The online medium accused Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and some top officials in the current administration for diverting the scholarship slots meant to be open to all eligible Nigerians offered by China Civil Engineering construction Corporation, CCECC, to sponsor over forty Nigerians undergraduates students in Chinese universities to study railway Engineering.

“This allegations is baseless no iota of true and the general public to disregard the news as false, misleading the people by some unscrupulous enemies of the country.

“It is on record that some Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, staff are currently undergoing training in China on how to operate the modern train imported which are all children of the masses.

“As we all know by a record of performance, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is a man of integrity who always dedicated to the task given to him with honesty.

“I want to use this opportunity to call the attention of the media organisations, especially the online medium to abide by the ethic of the profession and not to allow being used to tarnish the image of a reputable citizen.

