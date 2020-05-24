Group asks U.S Government to investigate Diezani’s cousin of alleged impersonation, extortion

Kindly Share This Story:

group, Coalition for Niger Delta Cohesion (CNDC), has asked the United States Government to investigate one Kaysle Agama, who is said to be the cousin of former Nigeria’s petroleum minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The group accused Agama of alleged impersonation and extortion.

The letter dated Monday, May 11, 2020, was signed by the convener of the group, Dr Ebiowei ThankGod.

Part of the letter read: ”We write to bring to your attention the activities of one individual named Kaysle Agama who hails from Bayelsa state in Nigeria and also claims to be a citizen of the United States.

The said individual has been at the centre of many controversies including a recent despicable campaign of calumny against Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Moguno(rtd). He is said to operate several companies and bank accounts using numerous pseudonyms to communicate through cloned websites.

”The latest in his mischief relates to his claim to be a member of the United States Army. He has used this ploy to swindle and extort money from many unsuspecting individuals especially politicians and businessmen who he promises to render one favour or another from the United States government.

”In addition, he operates many companies including Acqua Prima Limited and Inkelma International Limited which he has used for controversial and inconclusive contracts. His deceitful methodology is clearly inconsistent with how the United States authorities and their accredited agents behave in foreign countries.

”We know that the United States is committed to the promotion of democracy, human rights and transparency globally. Therefore we believe that anything short of these could misrepresent the good name and highly respected reputation of your country.

”We, therefore, invite you to use your relevant authorities to immediately investigate Mr. Agama and his claims with a view to bringing an end to his pranks before he commits a major fraud using the name of the US Army and government.”

