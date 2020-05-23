Group appeals to Buhari to reconstitute PTF Board

Kindly Share This Story:

*Says it’s lopsided with chair, scribe, two other top members from North West

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Angry reactions have started trailing the recently announced composition of the Police Trust Fund, PTF, Board of Trustees, by the Presidency.

Reacting, the leadership of Campaign for Equity, CFE, a group of patriotic of Nigerians, concerned with the enthronement of equity in the national scheme of things, has expressed regret that “our country, Nigeria, has, over the years, been held down by inequity, injustice and nepotism”.

Addressing a press conference in Owerri, the CFE National Coordinator, Mr. Oliver Akosa, said: “In the appointment under reference, former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abbah, was announced as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Fund, while Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto was pronounced the Executive Secretary.

Members included Representatives of three ministries , namely, Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Ministry of Justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Civil Society Groups and Organised Labour were also represented on the board of the Fund.”

While applauding President Muhammadu Buhari for taking steps to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is well funded, well equipped and highly professional in line with international best practices, the group however noted with disappointment that “the composition of the Board of Trustees of the Fund is sectional, parochial, lopsided and does not meet the basic requirements of federal character as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999,as amended”.

Taking a critical look at the composition of the board, Akosa said: “Suleiman Abbah, Chairman of the board, is from Jigawa State in North West. The Executive Secretary, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, hails from Sokoto State, in the same North West. It is clearly odd and obscene for a national agency, which is supposed to reflect the country’s geopolitics, have its chairman and secretary coming from one zone of the country.

