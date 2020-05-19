Group accuses NDDC Interim Management Committee of attempt to cover up 40bn faud

Kindly Share This Story:

A civil society organisation, the Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, has accused the Interim Management Committee, (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of making an attempt to cover up an alleged 40billion fraud in the commission.

The Head, Directorate of Research, Strategy and Programmes of the organisation, Kolawole Johnson, in a statement said his organisation was one of those that presented evidence of fraud against the IMC of the NDDC which prompted the National Assembly to pass a resolution to investigate the fraud allegations.

Johnson ,however, raised an alarm, accusing the IMC of the NDDC of plotting to cover up the alleged fraud by writing a secret letter to the Senate requesting for virement “few days to the end of budget lifespan which is expected to end on May 31, 2020.”

He further alleged that the letter was sent to the Senate at the weekend, adding that “the NDDC is seeking for virement to cover up for the many extra budgetary spending and fraudulent contract awards that have brought the commission to its knees in the last six months.”

