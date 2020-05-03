Govt’ll not relent in ensuring your safety, Lawmaker tells Lagosians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Noheem Adams, has assured Lagosians that the state government led by Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and the state Assembly led by Mr Mudashiru Obasa will not relent in ensuring their safety in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams who is also the Deputy Majority Leader representing Eti-Osa constituency 1, gave the assurance while distributing 5000 stimulus packages to his constituents to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

According to him, “the government style is proactive and capable of ensuring their utmost safety considering the synergy between the two arms of government”, he said.

He commended the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, for his forthrightness in bringing to fore “A Bill for a Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes”, ensuring speedy passage of the bill into law, which has given the Governor enough backing to tackle the situation head-long, though awaiting his assent.

“This Bill by the House has empowered Mr Governor in combating the deadly CODIV-19 pandemic in the State,” he noted.

He said, “The relief packages are aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of my constituents while the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic ends.

He emphasized that the palliative, “is basically to complement the efforts of the State Government to help the people to stay at home and safe from being infected with the virus.

“Going by the rising number of those that have been discharged after treatment and declared free of the virus in Lagos, this shows that the State Government is efficient and effective in treating this COVID-19 disease”, he stated.

He stated that Italy, Spain, the United State of America are still counting their dead as a result of COVID-19 in thousands but its deadly effect is minimal here in Nigeria.

“I want to commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi for been on top of the situation.”

“I urge every one of us to repose our trust in this Government for they have been commissioned by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people”, he added.

He further explained, “Government is trying to protect our lives and properties as it is clearly stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the main purpose of government is the protection of lives and properties of the citizens and that is what they are doing.

One of the recipients, a representative of the resettlement area, Alhaji Suraju Abejamu commended the gesture, stating that he is known for giving several aids to his constituents.

Meanwhile, Baale of Badore Community, Chief Muraino Jikogi who received the relief packages on behalf of his people, noted that the lawmaker has been a blessing to his constituents since he got to the Assembly and has been making them proud.

Also, Prince Isiaka Agbabiaka who represented Chief Murisiku Alani Oseni the Baale of Ajah applauded the lawmaker and urged the people to take to all necessary precautionary to keep the virus at bay in their community.

