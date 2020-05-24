Govt wades into Ogidi/Eziowelle boundary dispute in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

The Anambra State Boundary Committee has waded into the boundary dispute between the people of Ogidi and their neighbouring Eziowelle in Idemili North local government area of the state.

The executive secretary of the committee, Mr Jude Okoli, who inspected the disputed area with members of the technical committee called on the affected villages of Ezinimo and Uruoji to toe the path of peace, assuring that the matter would be resolved amicably as soon as possible.

According to him, the state government was worried at an increasing number of inter-community clashes springing up in different parts of the state, adding that government would not sit by and watch any part of the state degenerate into anarchy.

The traditional ruler of Eziowelle, Igwe Michael Etusi, while receiving members of the technical committee in his palace, acknowledged the difficult task of settling boundary disputes, particularly in very difficult terrains.

The monarch said: “While I do not expect the committee to be perfect as we are all humans, we expect that your operations and survey analysis should be based on the truth.

“You should strive to be fair to all the parties at all times so as not to lose the confidence of the people.’’

His Ogidi counterpart, Igwe Alex Onyido who also received members of the technical team in his palace observed that a lasting peace usually comes through dialogue, rather than war and hoped that the intervention of the committee would further bring lasting peace, progress and unity within the two communities.

He also assured that his people would remain peaceful as they had implicit confidence in the committee to resolve the matter.

