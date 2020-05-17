Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty-six State Governors have written to the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, saying they are available at the sub-national level to work with him in his drive to make a positive difference in the area of leadership and governance.

The governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF said that the synergy has become very imperative especially against the backdrop of the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the Coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic.

In a congratulatory message signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governors nored that they are excited by the appointment of Gambari as the Chief of Staff by the President.

REASD ALSO:

Fayemi in the letter which was addressed to the Chief of Staff, read, “On behalf of the Thirty Six (36) democratically elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FGN) under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I write to congratulate you and to express our deep joy on your appointment to the exalted Office of the Chief of Staff to our President, General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candor, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

“Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As Governors, we are excited about this appointment..

“We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wish you God’s guidance and the best of luck in this very important and challenging assignment.

Please accept the assurances of our highest regards.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: