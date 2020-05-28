Governors set cp Committee to engage with AGF on State Autonomy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have set up a Committee to engage the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN on the effect of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and Judiciary at the state level.

Rising from a meeting, the NGF has set up a legal committee comprising of governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to engage with Malami to reflect on the implications of the recently passed Executive Order 10, 2020 on governance at the Sub-National level.

This was contained in a Communique signed by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and issued today Thursday at the end of the 9th teleconference meeting since the lockdown that resulted from the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, President Buhari signed the Executive Order into law on Friday last week.

Recall that the federal government had given a very strong warning that any state government which withholds funds meant for their respective Houses of Assembly and judiciary would get their allocations deducted at source by the Accountant General of the Federation and remitted directly to the affected state organs.

The governors have also endorsed the development of a 3-month plan on reopening the economy by the NEC Sub-Committee that will interface with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 comprising the Governors of Delta, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Chairman; Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos; Willie Obiano of Anambra; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi; Simon Lalong of Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello.

