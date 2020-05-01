Governors playing pranks with COVID-19 to get money — NEF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Northern Elders Forum,NEF, alleged yesterday that governors were playing politics with corona-virus to get money.

NEF, which made the allegation in a statement signed by Prof. Ango Abdullahi in Kaduna yesterday, noted that it was public knowledge that what the country needed was good policies that could turn around things when the current resources in the Nigeria were managed transparently.

It also appreciated assistance ( funds and equipment) from the international community aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, asking the federal government to put the assistance into proper useit was important that the federal government put whatever that were rendered as assistance into proper use.

The forum also commended the individuals and corporate organization for the tremendous donation towards the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

The statement read: “The forum regrets the appearance of attempts by many state governments to play politics with numbers for what appears to be expectations that more funds from Federal Government and foreign donors will be allocated to them.

“It is public knowledge that what the entire nation needs are good policies that protect all Nigerians; equipment and facilities for testing and treatment and resources to support people who will find it hard to stay at home without some palliatives during lockdown.

“The forum acknowledges the assistance, in funds and equipment, from the international community. These gestures of support for our efforts at a time when they face their own problems are particularly appreciated, and it is important that our governments put them to prompt and effective use.

“The Forum similarly appreciates the tremendous assistance of Nigerian individuals and corporate bodies in this fight.

“We hope that all governments will utilise the vast assets in expertise, goodwill and integrity available in the private sector and professional groups and individuals in the country and involve them in all stages in the fight against this pandemic.

“These requirements can be met with resources currently available, but they need to be put at the service of the public in a transparent and professional manner.”

“Policies that waste progress in some parts of the country and others which trample on the rights of vulnerable groups must be discouraged. States should adopt policies that suit their peculiarities, but the nation as a whole must agree on, and implement basic policies that protect the entire population.

“In particular, we commend the decision to deploy a strong medical team to, among others, verify the causes of many deaths that are being popularly attributed to the pandemic as well as assist the government of Kano State to improve its facilities, investigations and treatment of suspected infections and those who are infected.”

