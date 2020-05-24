Gov Udom Emmanuel explains rejection of 10 ExxonMobil vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Chioma Onuegbu & Harris Emmanuel,

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom revealed that the state government rejected ten vehicles donated to it by ExxonMobil because they were old and could cost more to maintain, especially as the parts were no longer available in the market.

Emmanuel who spoke on Saturday evening during a live interactive session with the residents on some select Radio stations in Uyo.

He said, “Giving me those vehicles will increase my maintenance costs so also reliability. If people use the vehicle for contact tracing, for instance, and it stops them in a remote village how can you cope with that? ExxonMobil donated other things. They gave us two Ambulances, we accepted those ones.

“They also gave us hospital beds. Though the beds didn’t match our General Hospital standard of 2019/2020 beds, we still accepted that. At least we can use them in our Primary Healthcare centres So let people not talk as if we rejected everything they gave to us.

“Please don’t misunderstand us. I love corporate entities. I work very well with them. We didn’t accept those vehicles so that we don’t increase our maintenance cost.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: