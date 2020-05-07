Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, disclosed that 10 persons associated with the Lagos State House, Marina, have tested positive to COVID-19, even as Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijioke, test negative to the virus for the third time.

Announcing this on his twitter handle, the Commissioner implored Lagosians to embrace the MaskUpLgos Initiative and observe all precautionary measures.

He tweeted: “I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the First Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu have consistently tested negative to COVID-19, following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

ALSO READ:

“I, therefore, implore you all to continue to embrace the #MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene. All directives on easing lockdown in Lagos State remain in force.

“It is our collective responsibility to do all we can to stop the spread of #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos.”

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 1,242; 60 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 20 females and 40 males were discharged.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: