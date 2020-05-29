Gov Sani Bello urge contractors to speed up on-going road constructions in Suleja LG 

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Sani Bello, the Niger state government has urged contractors working on the Zariyawa and Jubillee roads in Suleja local government to complete the project on time.

He stated this when he paid an inspection visit to the sites.

The Governor expressed satisfaction on the ongoing work on Kwamba road but was disappointed with the slow pace of works on Zariyawa and Jubillee roads.

He urged the contractors to speed up work so the people do not suffer any further hardship as a result of the bad roads which have suffered decades of negligence.

