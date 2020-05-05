Breaking News
Translate

Gov Ortom confirms a fresh case of COVID-19 in Benue

On 10:49 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
fresh case
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Gov Samuel Ortom of  Benue has confirmed a fresh case of Covid-19 infection in the state.

Ortom, who made the confirmation on Tuesday in Makurdi while briefing journalists, said the victim, Mr Edward Manger, a returnee from Kano worked with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

READ ALSO:Policeman arrested for extorting N40,000 from victim in Lagos

He said the victim came into the state from Kano towards the end of April.

Ortom said the victim had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Apir, in the outskirts of Makurdi for treatment.

Recall that the state now had two cases,the first being a female returnee from the UK, who is currently questioned at the National Hospital Abuja.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!