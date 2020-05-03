Gov. Fayemi names governing board for Ekiti Amotekun

Kindly Share This Story:

Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Board of the Ekiti Security Network Agency, popularly known as “Amotekun Corps”.

Chief Press to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, made available to newsmen on Sunday, said the appointment came in a bid to ensure effective take-off and efficient management of the Amotekun in Ekiti.

According to him, Chairman of the security outfit is Mr Akin Aregbesola, while the current Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd) will serve as the Corps Commander.

Other appointees to the board are Dr BJ Akin-Obasola, Mr Joel Idowu Ajayi and Major Fatai Fakorede.

The governor also approved the appointment of Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd) as Chairman of what is to be known as Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

He said that all the appointments took immediate effect.

Fayemi, in March 2020, signed the Amotekun bill into law, warning criminals to stay away from the state.

The governor, while assenting to the bill, reiterated his earlier assertion that the Amotekun outfit was not a substitute for existing security agencies.

He said Amotekun is a complementary agency that would enhance and sustain the existing security architecture in the entire Southwest region of the country.

Fayemi also said that the Amotekun corps, in collaboration with similar security agencies in other states, would cooperate with, and assist security agencies in gathering information about crime, arrest and prosecution of persons suspected or involved in crimes.

He highlighted such crimes to include kidnapping, terrorism, cattle rustling, cultism, highway robbery, illegal mining, trespass to farmland, illegal logging and other nefarious activities in the state and the southwest zone.

