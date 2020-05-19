Gov Emmanuel slashes salaries of political appointees by 20%

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem disclosed this known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has directed the slashing of salaries of all his political appointees by 20 per cent due to the dwindling revenue occasioned by the drop in the price of oil.

Ekuwem explained that the prevailing economic downturn in the country that led to

the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Post COVID-19 Economic Reconstruction Committee by the Governor.

He further explained that the salaries cut was only a temporary as the state Ibom government would resume full payment of salaries whenever the situation improved.

Ekuwem stated, “In response to the prevailing economic realities of dwindling revenues, caused by the crash in the price of crude oil in the global market, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, has painfully directed the slashing of salaries of all political office holders by 20percent.

“His Excellency the Governor was confronted with an urgent need to take a decision on either of two painful options: continue to pay the current salaries for a while and end up being totally unable to pay same subsequently or spread the discomfort (20% cut) sustainably over a period of time pending the return of crude oil price to normalcy in the global market.

“We must not forget that it was by the same ancient principle of ” necessity is the mother of invention” that led to the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Post COVID-19 Economic Reconstruction Committee by the Governor, to recommend navigable routes out of this global economic morass for our State.

“Let us all know and appreciate the fact that these measures are temporary. Akwa Ibom State Government will transparently resume full payment of salaries when this dark cloud passes”