Gov Buni felicitates with Muslim faithful, calls for more players

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has on Sunday congratulated Muslim faithful for successful completion of the one month, Ramadan, fast and call for more prayers for the state and country at large.

The Governor stated this in an Eid-el-Fitr Sallah message marking the end of the Ramadan fast.

The Sallah Message were contained in a press statement signed by the Director-General Media and Press Affairs to the Governor, Mallam Mohammed Mamman.

He said “although the Ramadan fast is over, we should continue to be guided by the lessons of peace, love, humility, sympathy and charity as preached by the one-month religious obligation.

“As a people, we have every reason to be thankful to Allah (Swt) for the gift of life and good health to witness this day.

“Recently, we were faced with a challenge. We have individually and collectively lost loved ones, we pray Allah (SWT) grant them eternal rest in Aljanatur Firdaus and, to their relations, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

Governor Buni commended the people for keeping faith with the government “I want to use this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to you the good people of Yobe state, for keeping faith with this administration.

“Your kind prayers and steadfastness in this government has given us the encouragement to remain focused in the discharge of our responsibilities,” he said.

The Governor urged the people to continue praying for the state and nation to seek Allah’s protection and guidance.

“Once more, let me assure you that this administration will continue to give security to lives and property, economic well-being, infrastructural development and general prosperity of the people, the desired attention” Buni re-assured.

Vanguard

