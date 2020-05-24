Gordons hails Okowa’s appointment as head of post COVID-19 economic growth team

Kindly Share This Story:

Ughelli—Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over his appointment as the head of a seven-man committee to explore ways Nigeria can bounce back economically in the post-COVID-19 era.

Gordons, in a congratulatory message, described Governor Okowa’s appointment by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a well-deserved one, noting that the governor will make Nigeria proud.

“I am delighted over the appointment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as head of Sub-Committee On Post Covid-19 Economic Growth

Governor Okowa’s appointment will no doubt bring a perfect solution to our economic growth looking at his achievements in the past years as the governor of Delta State.

”I am convinced that he will always make Nigerians proud by bringing on board the perfect solution to our economic problems.

”We have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in all our sectors and this committee set up by the Vice President is coming at a time we needed our economy to be back on track.

”It is my prayer that despite the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will all come out stronger as a nation,” the governor’s aide said.

