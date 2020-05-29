Gordons hails Okowa on 5th anniversary as Delta Governor

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Olorogun Samson Gordons Okomitie has congratulated Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on the occasion of his 5th anniversary as Governor of Delta State.

Gordons in a congratulating message described Governor Okowa as a peacemaker .

” First of all, we need to appreciate God Almighty for the opportunity given to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to serve”.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa 5th anniversary as Governor has brought peace, unity and harmony in our diverse and complex state.

He is a peacemaker and has affected Deltans with his numerous achievements in the midst of challenges .