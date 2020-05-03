Kindly Share This Story:

A Billionaire Prophet, who is the Founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Jeremiah Fufeyin, yesterday said the journey to freedom from the global outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic has started as the virus is disappearing globally exactly as he earlier prophesied.

Fufeyin, a philanthropist, who has donated millions of naira to the Federal Government, members of his church and the general public to assuage the pain caused by the pandemic stated that he had foreseen the current reopening of economies across the world, insisting that the virus would disappear from country to country as it came.

In a sermon and prophesies released earlier in March, Fufeyin had specifically stated that from end of March till 28th April 2020, the virus would be seen to be gradually disappearing from one nation to another the same way it came as a result of his prayers of mercy and that of believers from around the world.

He stated clearly that between that day and a month and one week later the virus would be seen to be disappearing from the face of the earth in the same manner it started from one country to another while economies would gradually open up.

READ ALSO:

In a release made available to journalists yesterday by the church, the clergy linked the current easing of lockdown across continents and indeed Africa to the vision he had received from God, raising the hope of freedom for people across the world.

Recall that in Germany, South Africa, Nigeria, China, U.S, Kenya and most countries of the world, governments have announced easing of lockdown as well as a number of cure for the pandemic, which had ravaged the world since late last year.

The 49 year old Billionaire Prophet, described in the release as God’s extraordinary vessels for this generation noted that the viral disease would start to go down gradually, with nations recording victories and easing their preventive measures.

Talking specifically about Nigeria, the release said: “Note that this prophecy came a full week before Nigerians were addressed by the Presidency, and over a week before lockdown measures were enacted in Nigeria.

Drawing up a timeline of victories recorded across world, the church noted on April 21, 2020, Swiss authorities announced plans to ease their lockdown measures after recording positive success in managing the pandemic.

“On April 21, 2020, a West African country, Mauritiana, was declared COVID-19 free, after recording 6 recoveries and one death.

“April 21,2020, Italy, one of the worst hit countries, recorded its lowest number of deaths, since March 19, 2020, and a fall in active cases.

“On April 22, 2020, activities resumed in Hamburg- Germany after a long term lockdown. Return to school had also been announced, and trade is back in full swing.

There was jubilation on the streets of Dubai as authorities eased almost 2 months lockdown measures, after recording zero COVID- 19 cases in some areas.

“Madagascar launched Africa’s first preventive treatment, and effective cure for the COVID-19 disease, “COVID ORGANICS”, and even made it compulsory for school children returning to schools.

“On April 27, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the imminent easing of strict lockdown restrictions in most states in Nigeria,” the release stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: