Giggs opens up on Liverpool influence in Welsh national team

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs is attempting to mimic some elements of “fantastic” Liverpool with his Wales side.

Nobody has made more appearances for the Old Trafford giants than the 46-year-old, having represented the club 963 times between 1990 and deciding to hang up his boots to focus on coaching in 2014.

Giggs models a lot of his management on Sir Alex Ferguson, particularly when it comes to standards and discipline, and learned a lot working as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal.

The United great highlighted the work being done by Manchester United’s rivals, telling Laureus: “In our league, at the moment we have fantastic managers, obviously Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola.

“I was fortunate to spend two years under Louis Van Gaal at Manchester United, so I learned a lot from Louis who was very similar with Sir Alex regarding standards, regarding discipline,” he added.

“With the obvious pause in the season because of Covid-19, I think there’s a lot of questions still to be answered.

“But I think what we have seen this year is Liverpool are a fantastic team, managed by a great coach Jurgen Klopp and, it pains me to say it as a United fan, but they have been fantastic this season.

“Obviously they’ll go on and, whatever way it is, they’ll win the league and deserve it.

“They’ve had two brilliant seasons actually, last year pushing Man City all the way. They’re a great team to watch.

“There were certain things that I’ve taken out of the way that Liverpool play, and taking it on to the way that I want to do with Wales.

“Hopefully United will bridge that gap and catch them up. But you have to give credit where credit is due and Liverpool have been fantastic this season.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: