Gbajabiamila denies involvement of Bill Gates in infectious disease bill

By Victor Ajihromanus

Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Femi Gbajabiamila has denied the involvement of Computer Expert, Bill Gates in the formulation of Vaccination Bill in the House of Representatives.

Last week, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had alleged that Bill Gates has offered the House of Representatives $10 million for the passage of Vaccination Bill.

But, Gbajabiamila while speaking through his Special Assistant on Research and Public Policy, Dubem Okadigbo Moghalu in a zoom Conference meeting organized by Elombah Communications/ Njenje Media Ltd said the lawmakers have not consulted any other individual in the formulation of the bill.

He said ” I speak for my boss, bill gates have no involvement in this particular legislation. Section 30 of the proposed bill deal with Vaccination for international travel, again there is this proposed bill that is alien, Section 30 of subsection 1, some of us have already obtained yellow card this thing already exists which we adhere to, u can’t enter UK or US if you have not been vaccinated against some certain diseases.

” This is not new in Nigeria, immunization is made compulsorily for children. Individual rights must succumb to the public concern, so we have not done anything outside the existing law.

“This document still has a long way to go before it will be signed by the President. We will still do clause by clause consideration of the bill.”

The Panelist at the meeting was Prof. Maurice Iwu, A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Akanni Dolapo, Daniel H. Bwala, LLM (UK), Special Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters to Deputy President of the Senate/Head of the Legal Unit, and Professor Joseph Igietseme, Doctor of Immunology & Microbiology from Georgetown, Chief of Molecular Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Center for Infectious Disease, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The Zoom Conference was titled Covid-19 and the proposed Vaccination Bill: Implications for Nigeria

