By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, said he believed Gambari is a round peg in a round hole, considering his experience over the years.

He said as a foremost diplomat and an outstanding academic, Gambari would bring his experience of decades to bear in his new national assignment.

“I want to congratulate the new Chief of Staff to the President on his appointment. I know with his vast experience and international connections, Gambari will use all of that for the betterment of Nigeria.

“I wish him a successful period in office as he takes the onerous task of being the Chief of Staff to the President,” Gbajabiamila said.

