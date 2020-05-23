Gangster life is not for everybody – Terry G blows hot

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

‘Ginjah Your Swaggah’ crooner, Terry G, whose real name is Gabriel Oche, is definitely not happy with some of his colleagues who parade themselves as gangsters, telling them gangster life is not for everybody.

Terry G, who is from Benue State, made this rare post on his Instagram page. In the post, he went hard and blunt.

“Everybody is hard until it is that time to be that “gansta”. If you are not from the street, don’t act like you are hard or a gangsta…this (gangster) life is not for everybody, don’t let the gram fool you; focus on yourself, family, loved ones and stay out of the way” Terry G cautioned.

Terry G who earlier this year described himself as the “Jesus of Nigerian music”, recently signed a three years recording contract with Basic Entertainment, a relatively new record label, and is expected to release his new album soon.

