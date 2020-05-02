Ganduje condoles with late Emir’s family, Rano emirate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has condoled with the Rano Emirate, families of late Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila (Autan Bawo), the people of Kano state and the country, over the Emir’s passing away on Saturday.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar said Ganduje described the late Emir as a great father to all who is an embodiment of humility, discipline, greatness and human concern.

According to the statement, “It is with great shock and deep sorrow that I am, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, commiserating with the Rano Emirate and the families of the late Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila (Autan Bawo). It is indeed a great loss not only to the state but to the country in general,” Ganduje said.

The late Emir, according to the governor “Is an embodiment of humility, discipline, greatness and human concern. He was a great Emir whose concern and advice contributed immensely to the development of the state.”

Ganduje described late Emir’s love for the state and the country as immeasurable and superb, adding that, “Traditional institution could continue to thrive to greater heights if leadership style of the late Emir of Rano could be strictly adhered to. He was a patriotic leader who had his people in his mind.”

“Kano state lost an illustrious son, whose patriotism means a lot for the development of the state and the country in general. He always discussed with me, issues relating to the development of his Emirate, Rano and the state as a whole,” governor said.

Governor maintains that, “We missed a great champion whose focus, thinking and aspirations remained his people, his people and his people. He had greater passion for his people. He was a great father to all. His was humility, accountability, commonality and responsible leadership.”

He prayed that May Allah bless the great soul of the late Emir. “May Allah accept all his good deeds and forgive all his shortcomings. May Allah give us the fortitude to bear the great loss,” he prayed.\

