GAMBARI’S APPOINTMENT: Opportunity for Buhari to unite, secure Nigeria, says Olawepo-Hashim

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

BUSINESSMAN and 2019 Presidential Candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has congratulated former Foreign Affairs Minister, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, on his appointment as Chief of Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Describing Gambari as a globally acclaimed diplomat with equally tremendous respect at home, Olawepo-Hashim commended the president for the appointment, saying that Gambari’s wide range of experience will be brought to bear on governance.

According to him the former university don is not only recognised globally but also respected in his Ilorin emirate, where he is an inspiration as a worthy Prince.

READ ALSO:

“While the office of the Chief of Staff is essentially driven by the dictates of the President’s agenda, priorities, and schedule, the wealth of experience, skills, and competence at the disposal of the newly appointed Chief of staff may provide the Buhari Administration an opportunity for a reset in the crucial task of uniting and securing Nigeria.”

“Other than this is the need to manage the economy and polity in an era of a global emergency and economic crises, which is why “this appointment is undeniably a good one and I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for making it,” he said.

Describing the new CoS as “a compelling example to intellectuals in Northern Nigeria and all forward-looking Nigerians,” Olawepo-Hashim said Gambari was coming on board after a meritorious career as a university professor, minister, public administrator, and diplomat, which are further validation of his immense qualities.

“These qualities have stood him out over the years, and it is heartening to see the President of the of Nigeria recognizing them once more.”

Olawepo-Hashim said Gambari has the reputable pedigree to contribute to national development by supervising the president’s schedules, advising on policies, and remaining as a trusted confidant in the onerous task of governance and nation-building.

Kindly Share This Story: