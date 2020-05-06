Funke Akindele, AY Makun, Bovi, my role models – SamSpedy 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita chioma

Fast rising Nigerian Entertainer, SamSpedy born Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo is fully armed with talents enough to take over the fiercely competitive Nigerian entertainment industry.

Born May 5th, 1995, SamSpedy studied Medicine at Zaporozhye State medical university, Ukraine, yet he derives satisfaction in putting smiles on people’s faces with his comedy skits.

In this interview with Vanguard, the Ekiti State born comic act shares his success story, challenges and people he considers as role model in the entertainment industry.

Excerpts;

Can you tell us more about yourself?

My Stage name is SamSpedy. I started making comedy videos year 2014, my main comedy focus is about African Homes. I’m a doctor and also a business man. I am from Ekiti state, Ido-Osi local government, but I was born in Lagos state, Nigeria and moved to Abuja at the age of 3.

I am from a family of 7, I have an elder sister who’s also a Doctor, 2 junior brothers and one junior sister. We all grew up in Abuja.

Spent my high school in Abuja International Academy and Royal College, both in Nigeria, and studied Medicine in Zaporozhye state medical university, Ukraine.

Can you share your fond childhood experience?

My childhood experience was great, I mostly lived with my parents except when I was in a boarding school at Royal College, and occasionally my family and I travel to our hometown during festive periods.

What inspired you to join the entertainment industry?

My inspiration started from a dream I had. The dream happens to be my first video titled “5 things that get people angry”. And ever since I published that particular video, I have been inspired by my parents, my friends and fans worldwide to do more and even better.

READ ALSO:

Who are those you look up to in the industry?

Funke Akindele – Bello, Ayo Makun, Sola Sobowale, Bright Okpocha also knows as Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma.

What plans do you have for the rest part of 2020?

I will be launching my merchandise this year 2020 in line with my African comedy series.

Would you say Nigeria’s economy is favorable for your business?

I’ll say yes, this is because some advertisers in Nigeria use YouTube as a platform to advertise their products which I do earn from.

What’s your view on COVID-19?

It is a new type of virus that has just been discovered, and the virus has really impacted so many things in the world’s system, but I believe things will fall back in place gradually and soonest, as medical researchers are working earnestly to find a cure/vaccine.

Are you married?

Samspedy is not even engaged yet.

What were the early challenges you faced?

My challenge starting up was combining my academics with acting. It wasn’t easy especially because I was a medical student, but with determination and hard work, I was able to achieve great results.

What’s your advice to other youth out there who look up to you?

My advice for anyone trying to me like me is first, know weather you have a great passion for what you’re doing, and if you do, put in your all and best into it and with time it will yield great result. Don’t try to be like anyone else because you can even be better and greater.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: