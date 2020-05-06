Fund NCDC adequately to tackle f COVID-19 — parties tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Advocate inclusive approach to defeat pandemic

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

Registered political parties in Nigeria have called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funds to the National Centre for Diseases Control, NCDC, to enable it to increase testing capacity and creation of isolation centers in order to defeat the dreaded Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The parties, which made the call in a communiqué issued at the end a webinar hosted by the International Republican Institute, IRI, for representatives from political parties in Nigeria on the role of political parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, also charged the government to adopt an inclusive approach in the management of the disease.

The International Republican Institute, IRI, convened the meeting with the understanding that the leaders of political parties in Nigeria meet to discuss and build consensus on the role of political parties, as well as contribute their input in the ongoing efforts to defeat COVID-19.

The communiqué also called for Increase awareness about the pandemic through community mobilization and media advocacy in order to curb the spread of the disease.

It also urged the government to ensure the effective provision of palliatives to cushion the effect of the economic lockdown among vulnerable citizens.

Representatives of political parties hosted to the webinar include, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, National Chairman, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani National Chairman, Action Democratic Party, ADP, Emmanuel Ibediro, National Organizing Secretary, All Progressives Congress, APC, Adenuga Sunday, National Chairman, Boot Party, BP and Kola Ologbondiya, National Publicity Secretary, Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

Others include High Chief Peter Ameh, President, Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Musa Lawal, National Secretary, Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Alfa Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary, Social Democratic Party, SDP and Georgina Dakpokpo, Secretary-General, Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC amongst others

According to the communiqué, the Federal Government should “Adopt an inclusive approach to the management of COVID-19 on curbing the spread and creating awareness about COVID-19 at the national and state levels.

“Release funds to the NCDC to enable the increase of testing capacity and creation of more testing and isolation centers across the country.

“Initiate conversation with stakeholders to consider the adoption of electronic voting as part of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Political Parties:

“Increase awareness about COVID-19 through community mobilization and media advocacy.

“Strengthen a multi-party platform such as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to facilitate conversation and project the interest of political parties on issues of national interest. This conversation should include.

“Regular interaction with COVID-19 Committees at national and state levels to represent the interest of political parties in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

“Engage the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the impact of COVID-19 on the conduct of Edo/Ondo governorship election scheduled to take place on September 19, 2020, and October 10, 2020, respectively.”

The communiqué further tasked the government to “Adhere to measures introduced by the government and the NCDC to curb the spread of the virus and contact NCDC through the designated contact channel if they suspect infection.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: