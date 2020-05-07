FRSC, Transport Association to ensure social distancing in vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said it was going to enforce the social distancing measure of the federal and state governments in all passenger vehicles on Nigerian roads.

This is also as various transport associations in the country has promised to comply with the regulation and order of the government as it concerns the number of passengers their members should carry.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, who spoke to the Vanguard on phone, said: “The Corps Marshal has directed that all Corps members should commit to the Federal Road Safety’s resolve towards sustaining existing collaborations with the federal and state governments in the fight against coronavirus.”

Kazeem said with the alarming spread of the virus across the globe, FRSC was not ready to treat any enforcement that will lead to its containment with kids gloves.

He added that the corps marshal has instructed commanding officers to ensure full utilisation of the workforce through effective deployment of personnel to arrest, without hesitation, any motorists who contravenes the order by the president.

However, the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA) an umbrella body of Inter-State passengers transport in the country, has promised that its members will comply with the directive but appealed to federal government to help it cushion the effects of the losses its members will incur as a result of compliance.

In a letter addressed to the office of the Vice President/Chairman, Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee on COVID-19 Pandemic, Prof. Yemi Osibajo, the association made three demands which included that government should set up N20 billion COVID-19 intervention fund with Bank of Industry to assist them replenish their fleet on single digit loan of 5 per cent with a moratorium of six to eight months.

…as Porsche profits dip

Porsche confronts the effects of COVID-19 in the first three months of 2020: The company’s operating result fell by 34 percent at €0.6 billion as compared to the previous year. The return on sales was 9.5 percent, while deliveries were down by 5 percent. The company handed over 53,125 vehicles to customers by the end of March. Since the beginning of the year, the workforce grew by one percent to 35,866 employees.

But the luxury car maker has extended it new car warranty by a further three months from March 20 to May 20, 2020. This offer comes with no additional cost for customers worldwide.

Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board responsible for Finance and IT, said: “At €6 billion, the company was able to achieve a slight increase in sales revenues compared to the previous year.

This was due to a beneficial model mix and a positive development in business areas other than the car business.”

A drop in volume as a result of COVID-19 and significant costs related to investments in electrification and digitalisation both worked against the positive developments.

