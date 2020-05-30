FRSC board approves promotion of 10 ACMs, 32 Corps Commanders 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Federal Road Safety Commission Board has approved the promotion of 10 Corps Commanders, CC to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal, ACM, and 32 Deputy Corps Commanders, DCC to the rank of Corps Commander.

The approval as gathered, was a sequel to the virtual meeting of the FRSC Board on the promotion of Senior Officers, where the promotion exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, Mccharm Sambo, in a statement issued yesterday, said the promotion exercise began with medical examination, physical fitness test, computer-based examination, and virtual oral interview, adding that the promotion took effect from May 29, 2020.

Officers promoted to Assistant Corps Marshal, ACM is Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, who is present, the Corps Public Education Officer at the National Headquarters, Abuja; Corps Commander Hyginus Omeje, the Sector Commander, Lagos State; Corps Commander Clement Oladele, Sector Commander, Ogun State; Corps Commander Francis Udoma, Sector Commander, Imo State; Corps Commander Shehu Iliyasu, the Corps Procurement Officer RSHQ; Corps Commander Benjamin D Anafa, Corps Commander in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Operations Department, RSHQ and four others.

Also, the newly promoted Corps Commanders are Deputy Corps Commander, DCC Segun Ogungbemide, Sector Head of Operations, Ondo State Sector Command; DCC Godwin Ntukidem, who is the Principal Staff Officer II to the Corps Marshal; DCC Kukbol Gonji, the Deputy Corps Legal Adviser; DCC LD Shehu, DCC CM Onukwubiri, DCC IG Ibrahim, and 26 others.

The Board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, according to the statement, expressed satisfaction over what he described as ” the high level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country”.

He explained that the promotion exercise was part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence and hard work in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

On his part, the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, also congratulated the newly promoted officers for their excellent performances during the exercise.

While noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities, Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties, reminding that their new ranks called for more focus and dedication.

Oyeyemi, admonished those who have not listed among the year 2020 promotion, to keep hope alive for the best, saying ” opportunities still abound for promotion in the future”.

Reiterating his promise to improve the general welfare of all personnel of the Corps, the Corps Commandant, enjoined personnel to co duct themselves well and put in greater efforts towards the realisation of the Corporate mandate of the Corps.

All affected officers, are to be decorated in their respective Zonal Commands, in strict compliance with the Presidential directives and NCDC guidelines on physical distancing and other preventive measures against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic, according to Oyeyemi.

