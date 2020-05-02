Four-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said on Saturday a four- year- old child has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Mohammed disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Bauchi.

He also said that out of 38 repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris) from Kano State, seven have tested positive for the disease.

He said: “The four- year- old child that tested positive for the virus is a contact of another person who returned from Lagos.

“Also, out of the 38 repatriated Quranic Education pupils (Almajiris), seven were confirmed positive for COVID-19.

“So far, all the repatriated Almajiris that tested positive for the disease in Bauchi are from Kano state.”

The PHCDA boss added that out of the 48 confirmed cases in the state, five medical personnel tested positive for the deadly disease.

He said the state government would embark on a massive contact tracing and urged residents to report anybody coming into the state from any of the high-risk states. (NAN)

Vanguard

