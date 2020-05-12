Four to die by hanging for murder in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Four accused persons, Rashidat Abdul (f) 37, Oluwatosin Akarakiri(m) 32, Abdulrasheed Mutairu (m) 22 and Iyoriochile Eromoina(f) 18, were yesterday, sentenced to death by hanging for murder by an Ado Ekiti High Court.

Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde in her judgement said, “I am persuaded that in the instant case, the prosecution has proved the ingredients of murder beyond a reasonable doubt by convincing and compelling qualitative unbroken circumstantial evidence and I so hold.

“Therefore, for causing the death of Samuel Oloyede (70), in contravention of sec. 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, Nigeria, and by the provisions of Sec. 301 (2)(2) of the Ekiti State of Nigeria, Criminal Justice Law,2014.

“The sentence of the court upon the four accused persons is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead and may God have mercy on your souls”.

According to the charge sheet, the act was committed on the 5th of April, 2017 at Odo Owa Ekiti, in Ijero Local Govt. Area of Ekiti State when the accused conspired to murder late Samuel Oloyede contrary to Sec.516A and 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap.C16, laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria 2012.

They accused were first arraigned on 12th February 2018 when the charge was read and interpreted to them but pleaded not guilty.

According to the witnesses, the deceased was a pensioner who operated a brothel in his house as a means of livelihood where all the accused persons also lived.

There was a misunderstanding between the deceased and accused persons on payments and sharing formula.

They testified further that the convicted persons vacated the premises living the deceased missing and later found his dead body on the 4th day under the heap of clothes with his hands tied.

The matter was reported at the palace and later at Ijero Police Station.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Oluwatoyin Marqus called 12 witnesses including the IPO and the medical personnel, who conducted a post-mortem examination on the cause of the deceased death while exhibit tendered included statements of the accused, statements of the witnesses, photographs of the deceased dead body and medical report.

The accused persons spoke in their defence through their lawyer, Chris Omokhafe, and called no witnesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

