A noble international agency and non-governmental organization in Nigeria, the Chinwe Chibuike Foundation, known to have initiated several philanthropic and humanitarian projects in Nigeria and across international boundaries have held an Eid-Al Filtr Empowerment Outreach in Gwarinpa City, Nigeria, to support Muslim Faithfuls in the country.

During the outreach, Chinwe Chibuike Foundation donated goats, prayer Mats, kettles and other relief materials to a mosque in Gwarinpa, Abuja. According to the publicistof the outreach project, Alexreports he described the charity outreach as program to support Muslims as they conclude the Ramadan fasting today, against the Eid-Al Filtr celebration tomorrow.

Muslim Faithfuls and Beneficiaries of the Eid-Al Filtr Empowerment Outreach in Gwarinpa have expressed appreciation to the Chinwe Chibuike Foundation for the extentions of love and care. The Imam at the Gwarinpa Mosque thanked the foundation on behalf of Muslims in Abuja, for the support, stressing that it was a rare gesture, as he wished the foundation a momentous Eid-Al Filtr celebration.

Founded by a US based Nurse and Philanthropist, Chinwe Chibuike, the foundation has continued to create major awareness on medical issues through encouraging the people to take advantage of opportunities to get medical examination and care, reducing maternal mortality rate through family planning awareness, providing medical aids for children, adult and the aged and educating the less privileged on their rights to medical facilities.

