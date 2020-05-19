Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A non-governmental organisation, Kehinde Salami Foundation, KSF, has set up machineries for the distribution of palliatives to indigent members of Ojo Local Government Area in Lagos State, particularly in the month of Ramadan.

Kehinde Salami, the CEO of Kenolt Global Resources Limited and Founder of the Foundation, said the palliative is aimed at cushioning the effects of the lockdown imposed on the state as orchestrated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salami, who will lead the team to ensure effective distribution of the palliatives on Thursday, said no fewer than 300 indigent people, comprising widows, widowers and sundry less-privileged persons shall benefit from the package, which was structured to coincide with the end of the Holy Month of the Muslims.

He said: “Our Foundation is set to be a frontrunner in humanitarian activities and making life meaningful for the less-privileged irrespective of their political, religious and social affiliations in the society.

“Our mission is clear and with the support of God, we are gradually achieving our goals of bridging the wide gaps between the poor and the rich.

“Mainly, this intervention programme will go a long way in providing reliefs to our brothers and sisters, young and old as well as the downtrodden, who have been subjected to hardship by the outbreak of COVID-19, which eventually led to lockdown and movements restrictions.”

Salami commended Lagos State Government, Iba LCDA chairperson, Ramota Adedayo-Oseni, and other philanthropists for their efforts in the distribution of palliatives to the people, saying the Kehinde Salami Foundation will continue to help the needy.

