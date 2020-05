Kindly Share This Story:

The former Health Minister, Dr Haliru Alhassan, is died at the age of 66.

His death was confirmed by Director-General, Information and Communication Technology Directorate, Sokoto State Government, Nasir Daniya.

“Just hearing of the death of former Minister of Health, Chairman, Governing Board of Health Services Management Board, Sokoto State, Dr Haliru Alhassan. May his soul rest in peace. Amin.”

Vanguarrd

