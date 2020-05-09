Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Staying safe at home has become a little less boring as celebrities hold impromptu Instagram live sessions, amusing fans and hosting loads of other celebrity guests. A popular IG live session on Friday nights is the Beer Parlour conversations hosted by WAGA-G featuring Flavour and Phyno.

The audience were however in for a surprise last Friday night, May 1, 2020, as it turned out to be a session like never before.

In what is best described as an unprecedented moment on social media, the music superstars, Phyno and Flavour, unveiled the new packaging of Life Continental Lager beer. Thousands of viewers were glued to their screen as the exciting new label bottle and can was revealed for the very first time by the duo.

The Life Beer brand ambassadors pointed out the features of the new packaging which further strengthened the brand’s ties to its Eastern roots.

Following the success of the launch on Instagram, the brand unveiled the campaign titled “Ndu Ka – Life is Important”. The campaign sends a rejuvenating message of resilience and hope to esteemed consumers and lovers of the beer brand, encouraging all to prioritize life by staying safe in these uncertain times of COVID-19.

VANGUARD

