Five political parties to participate in Benue’s Saturday LG polls

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Five political parties are expected to participate in Saturday’s local government election in Benue state.

The Executive Chairman of Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BESIEC, Mr Terso Loko who made this known in Makurdi said among the parties were the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Labour Party, LP, African Action Congress, AAC, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr Loko who explained that the commission had put in place necessary logistics to ensure a free, fair, credible, and hitch-free exercise said the election would be conducted under the World Health Organization’s protocol on COVID-19.

He stated that the commission had put measures in place to ensure the safety of the electorates by insisting that they put on face masks, ensure social distancing, and also sanities their hands during the process.

Meanwhile the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir John Ngbede has appealed to the electorates to turn out in their numbers to vote his party to victory at the poll.

Sir Ngbede who made the appeal shortly after an expanded stakeholders meeting of the party called by Governor Samual Ortom said his party was prepared for the poll after haven worked very had and campaigned across the length and breadth of the state to ensure the victory of its candidates in the election.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

