Five in Police net for beating 25-year-old man to death

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested five men for allegedly beating a 25-year-old man, Monsur Kareem to death over a minor misunderstanding in Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, who were arrested on the 13th of May 2020 included; Toheeb Popoola, Ibrahim Ridwan, Mutiu Tijani, Akeem Ishola and Lawal Afeez.

Oyeyemi said, “the suspects were arrested following a report by the deceased father, Najeem Kareem who reported at Sango Police Station that his son was beaten to coma by the suspects following a minor misunderstanding he had with Toheeb Popoola”.

Oyeyemi added that Monsur was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The Police image maker said, “upon his report, the DPO Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai led his detectives to the scene at ijoko area where the five suspects were apprehended”.

He added that “preliminary investigation revealed that while a landlord in the area was coming in his tricycle loaded with kegs of water, he fell down and while picking those kegs, Toheeb Popoola whose house was situated in the place came out to question him for his reason of staying there. This led to an argument between them and it was at that point the deceased met them and tried to intervene”.

“His intervention did not go down well with Toheeb who invited the other four suspects to the scene and ordered them to beat both the deceased and the tricycle man up”.

“In the process, the deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead”.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at Ifo general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

