First batch of Nigerians evacuated from UK arrives Lagos

By Rasheed Sobowale

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) has arrived Lagos on Friday.

Confirming the development, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri, said; “First evacuation from the UK has landed in Lagos. The passengers will be proceeding to Abuja where they will be on 14-day compulsory isolation”.

She confirmed their arrival few minutes after hinting that the flight will be “arriving Lagos today at about 1.30 pm. Then head to Abuja. Returnees will be quarantined in Abuja.”

The compulsory isolation is in line with the coronavirus prevention guidelines recommended by health experts to curb the spread of the virus.

Recall, the first batch of 265 Nigerians evacuated from the United Arab Emirates, UAE, on Wednesday evening, arrived Nigeria through the Muritala Muhammed International Airports, Lagos.

Abike Dabiri has however confirmed the Nigerian embassy in Dubai is planning another one. She said the mission will update on arrangements.

According to her, “there are requests from 75 countries. Will be in stages. Our missions in those countries are to arrange and advise the PTF appropriately.”

She also enjoined Nigerians in South Africa to liaise with the Nigerian mission over there for updates.

