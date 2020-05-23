Financial autonomy to legislature, judiciary, invaluable Sallah gift from Buhari – Assembly Speakers

Kindly Share This Story:

Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Executive Order granting financial autonomy to legislatures and judiciaries of all states.

In a statement through their chairman, who is also the Speaker of Lagos State Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speakers described the development as the best Sallah gift from the president.

Recall that the president, on Friday evening , signed an Executive Order 10, granting financial autonomy to state legislatures and judiciaries.

The executive order came months after Obasa had led a team of his colleagues on a visit to the president where he made the demand.

The Executive Order 10 signed by president Buhari makes it compulsory for the 36 states to always include the allocations of the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

The order also made it mandatory for the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) to deduct the amounts due to state legislature and judiciary from monthly allocations of states that refused to implement the order.

“This is the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari has given the legislative arms of state governments at this Sallah.

“This is coming at the end of the Ramadan; it means God truly answered the prayers of the member state legislatures, through the president.

“No doubt, this order will further make state legislatures independent of the executive arm of their various governments.

“It will also boost healthy competitions among state legislatures in pursuit of advancements and developments,” they said.

They said the committee set up by the president had the mandate to ensure the implementation of the financial autonomy in line with section 121(3) of the country’s constitution as amended, just as they commended members of the implementation committee for putting in their best.

The Speakers urged beneficiaries of the Executive Order to see it as a further push to unite the country, and for them to play roles for the growth, peace and progress of the nation.

They thanked the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), led by Gov. Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, for its support during the events and meetings leading to a final decision of the President.

They also commended the Attorney-General of the Federal AGF), Abubakar Malami, for his roles that eventually resulted in the signing of the order by President Buhari.

