Breaking News
Translate

FIFA plans football match for fight against coronavirus

On 2:33 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FIFA plans football match for fight against coronavirus
FIFA plans football match for fight against coronavirus

FIFA will organise a charity football match to raise funds for the battle against the coronavirus, the sport’s world governing body said on Monday.

“It is our responsibility to demonstrate solidarity and continue to do everything we can to participate and support the efforts in the combat against the pandemic.

READ ALSO: FIFA open probe into Fernandes Man United transfer

“We have been active in raising awareness via several other campaigns,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

According to him, FIFA has also contributed financially to this cause, “but now we commit ourselves to organise this global fundraising event when the health situation permits, even if this is only in some months’ time.

“Funds raised will support the development, production and equitable global access to new coronavirus essential health technologies, including diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.”

However, further details of the match were not given. 

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!