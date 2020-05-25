FG warns public officers against unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Federal government has vowed to deal decisively with any public officer revealing official information to the public without authorization.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

According to the statement, “the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HOS, Dr. Folasade Yemi –Esan has noted with displeasure the recent unfortunate disclosure of unauthorized official documents in the social media. These official documents in some cases are correspondence minuted on.”

The statement was contained in a circular issued by the HOS on 22nd May, 2020 and made available to journalists on Monday.

Dr. Yemi-Esan while describing “the ugly development as “embarrassing to government,” noted that “such irresponsible and reckless action is an act of serious misconduct with a penalty of dismissal from service as provided in Public Service Rules, PSR. Nos. 030401 and 030402.”

She added that henceforth, any public officer caught engaging in “this act of serious misconduct will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the PSR.”

Dr. Yemi –Esan, therefore, directed Permanent Secretaries to draw the attention of their staff to the content of the circular as well as the consequences of breaking the rules.

