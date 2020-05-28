FG shuts down NDDC HQ in Rivers over suspected COVID-19 outbreak

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges all staff to report to NCDC centres

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has ordered the immediate shutdown of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission in Port Harcourt following the sudden death of the Commission’s Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Chief Ibanga Etang.

Chief Etang, whose death occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt, was suspected to have died from complications arising from coronavirus disease.

To this ends, Senator Akpabio has directed all staff of the Commission currently exhibiting symptoms not to panic but to report to the nearest NCDC centre in Port Harcourt for evaluation.

The ministry in a statement by its Director, Press & PR, Mrs Deworitshe Patricia said the “Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Godswill Akpabio, has directed the immediate temporary closure of the Corporate Headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Port Harcourt as a result of a suspected outbreak of COVID-19, Coronavirus disease.

“He has also advised all staff currently exhibiting symptoms not to panic but to report to the nearest NCDC centre in Port Harcourt for evaluation and possible treatment. Further actions shall be communicated as would be directed by the Headquarters of the NCDC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

