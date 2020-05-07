FG extends closure of Airports by four weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

The federal government Wednesday announced the extension of the current closure of Airports and flights into the country by four weeks.

Disclosing the extension at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the government of the federation, said after due consultation, the federal government decided to extend the flight ban by four weeks.

According to Mustapha: “​Tomorrow marks the last day for the enforcement of the closure of Nigeria’s airspace to flights. We have assessed the situation in the aviation industry and have come to the conclusion that given the facts available to us and based on the advice of experts, the ban on all flights will be extended for an additional four weeks,” he said.

“The Honourable Minister of aviation will give you details during this briefing,” he added.

Recall the Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika, two weeks ago, had earlier announced two weeks extension of the closure of Airports which was to elapse today ( Thursday).

Since March, all international flights to the country had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the country. However, some essential flights are allowed to operate with the express permission of the Aviation Minister.

Vanguard News Nigeria

