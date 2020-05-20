FEC okays N2.9bn for National Oil & Gas Park

Kindly Share This Story:

—Approves N896.9m augmented cost for Oseakwa bridge in Anambra



ABUJA—THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved N2.9 billion for the provision of water and fire service equipment at the National Oil and Gas Park to be sited in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The approval was given during the virtual FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and coordinated from the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Slyva, who disclosed this known at the end of the meeting of the FEC, which was the second council meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the project when completed, will provide an additional infrastructural facility for the manufacturing of Oil and Gas components for the sector and boost economic activities in the Cross River.

The contract was awarded in favour of Messrs Kinetic Electro-Mechanical Limited in the sum of N2,923,480,976.70 inclusive of all taxes with completion time of 15 months.

According to him, “Today, Council approved the provision of water and fire service equipment in the National Oil and Gas Park to be sited in Odukpani, Cross River State in the sum of N2.9billion.

“The oil and gas scheme is to provide an environment, a corridor for citing industries that would produce components locally for the oil and gas industry.

“Of course, these parks will create jobs and also increase local capacity and participation in the oil and gas industry.”

He said that the project will provide additional infrastructural facility for the manufacturing of Oil and Gas components for the sector.

“When completed, it will also boost capacity in the oil and gas for sector; provide job opportunities Nigerians and boost economic activities in the Odukpani area of Cross River State.”

Also briefing State House correspondents, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said that FEC approved N610 million for the construction of a faculty of health services at the Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State.

Alhaji Mohammed said, “The Minister of Education today presented a memo seeking approval of council for the award of contract for the construction, equipping and furnishing of a faculty of Health Sciences in Plateau State University, Bokkos.

“It was awarded at the cost of N610, 355, 221.82 and the completion period is for 52 weeks.

“Also, procurement of furniture and equipment was awarded at N114, 357, 600 and completion period is 12 weeks.”

He also said that the council approved the N623.7 million for the procurement of computers and printers for zonal and area commands of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

He said, “The Minister of Finance presented a memo for the award of contract for 1, 200 units of coloured printers and desktop computers for human resources and accounting management systems across zones and area commands of the Nigeria Custom Service, which was approved.

“The sum of the contract was N623, 700, 000 for the 1, 200 desktops and computers for the use of the custom Service all over the country.”

Mohammed also said council approved the augmentation of the contract sum for the construction of Oseakwa bridge in Anambra State.

He explained that the contract was awarded to Messrs Horizon Construction Limited in the sum of N896,863,516.25 for the construction of 90m long bridge with 2km approach road and completion period of 12 months.

He further explained that the contract having attained 87.91 percent completion was stalled in 2012 as 2km approach road to the bridge could not be completed due to flood that allegedly ravaged the vicinity of the project.

“It appears flooding was not envisaged at the time of the award and thus necessary provision for it’s containment not made in the contract sum.

“Having sought and obtained Presidential approval for submitting variation in respect of project above 15% (according to extant act), the Ministry sought and obtained BPP due process certificate of no objection in the sum of N118,061,552.99, thereby revising total contract Sum to N1,014,925,069.25.

“A total of 285 jobs comprising 187 skilled and 98 unskilled jobs are expected to be created-thereby mitigated the effect of COVID-19 on unemployment,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed further said council approved the sum of N101 million for the provision of a flight simulator building at the Nigeria College of Aviation, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The amount he explained was for a revised estimated cost for the construction of a Boeing 737 flight simulator building at the college.

He said, “The memo was presented by the Minister of Aviation and approval was given for the revised estimated cost for the construction of Boeing 737 full-flight simulator Building for the Nigerian College Aviation Technology, Zaria originally awarded for N993,484,980.60 and is being reviewed to N1,095,475,750.04.”

In his contribution, the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi said that the council approved $454,050 for sea-time training for the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme for cadets on-board Foreign-going Vessels by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

He explained that the objectives of the consultancy training services are “To build capacity of the Nigerian Youths to take over the lucrative jobs available in the maritime sector, hitherto dominated by foreigners locally and to export excess Nigerian seamen to fill available spaces globally.

“To enable over 1000 idling Nigeria seafarers that have graduated but yet to obtain requisite certificate of competency required of them, so as to be gainfully employed as officers and masters on board ships.

“(The search for the sea-time training opportunities for these sets of cadets had been on since completing their course work several years ago. And this is golden to opportunity for them to acquire necessary professional training).

“There is currently global scarcity of sea-time training spaces on-board merchant ship, thereby making it imperative for NIMASA to take advantage of the opportunity to build requisite capacity.

“The need to further reduce unemployment rate in the country and the fact that Messr SWETS MARINE have given guarantee of adequate spaces to absorb 170 cadets, in addition to guaranteeing job placement on-board Chevron vessels for all cadets that would excel during the training.”

He said Messr SWETS marine got the contract after they accepted BPP downward review of the Ministry offer from $510,000 to $454,050.

He said the contract has been adequately provided for in the 2019 and 2020 budget in the sums of N1,338,093,214 and N1,008,093,214.23 respectively.

He said the county stands to benefit in the are of capacity building, job creation and enhanced local content.

Earlier, before the commencement of the meeting, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, had called for a minute silence in honour of former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dogondaji, who served between 1993 and 1994 under the Ibrahim Babangida regime. He died on Friday, May 15.

The meeting had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Also in attendance were Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Education, Adamu Adamu, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Petroleum (State), Timipre Sylva

